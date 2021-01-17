Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Declines By 19.0%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,581,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $$14.70 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

FCBBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

