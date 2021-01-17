Short Interest in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Declines By 18.0%

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average of $349.43. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $419.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

