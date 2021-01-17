Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Increases By 25.5%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 956,200 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 366,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

