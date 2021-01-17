Short Interest in Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Rises By 27.0%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

LEAI stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Legacy Education Alliance had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Legacy Education and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

