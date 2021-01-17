Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declines By 19.4%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.