Short Interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Grows By 22.5%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 545,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SEEL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

