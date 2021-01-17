Short Interest in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rises By 24.5%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 418,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 333,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $921.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,838. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $14,480,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 226,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $3,930,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 140,677 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.