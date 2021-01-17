Short Interest in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Grows By 26.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,770,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 14,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.