Short Interest in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Grows By 26.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,770,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 14,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.
About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.
