Short Interest in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Declines By 21.3%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 773,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 480,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,051. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. Research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

