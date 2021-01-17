Short Interest in Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rises By 22.1%

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 737.0 days.

Shares of VTXPF traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.65. 5,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Victrex has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTXPF. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

