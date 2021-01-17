Short Interest in VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Grows By 25.5%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VVCIF remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. 1,176,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. VIVO Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

