Short Interest in Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Decreases By 20.0%

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WLFDY remained flat at $$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

