Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €125.29 ($147.39).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of SIE opened at €119.78 ($140.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.22. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

