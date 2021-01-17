Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXYAY. Baader Bank raised Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday. Main First Bank raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Sika stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 84,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,420. Sika has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

