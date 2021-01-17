Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sirius International Insurance Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 25,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Sirius International Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sirius International Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

