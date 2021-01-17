Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 386.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIX. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

SIX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,620. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

