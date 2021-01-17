SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $23,293.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

