Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SONVY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. 17,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. Sonova has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

