S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. S&P Global also posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $305.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.12. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.