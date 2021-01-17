SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,195. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

