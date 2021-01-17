SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,195. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.