Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 187,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 53,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Spok has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,454.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,401.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,903 shares of company stock valued at $240,790. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spok by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spok by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Spok by 16.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

