Stakinglab (LABX) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,011.73 and $12.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00276743 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 362.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

