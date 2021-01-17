stETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00048726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00119066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00254398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00068906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00038602 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

