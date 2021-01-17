STRAKS Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $59,949.49 and $15.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,383.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.19 or 0.03406035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00394644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.84 or 0.01344791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.00 or 0.00565217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00435263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00286007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021356 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.