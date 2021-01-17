Streamr (DATA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Streamr has a total market cap of $36.13 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

