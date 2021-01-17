Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) news, insider David Wilton acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,920 ($23,412.59).

LON:SUMO traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.12). 111,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.99. The stock has a market cap of £533.31 million and a P/E ratio of 47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sumo Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

