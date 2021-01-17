Super Zero Protocol Price Down 10% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.16 million and $5.51 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.79 or 0.03436930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,436,300 coins and its circulating supply is 304,511,174 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.