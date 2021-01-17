sUSD Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $142.62 million and $12.45 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

