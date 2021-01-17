Sushi Price Tops $11.07 (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Sushi token can currently be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00049385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00128849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00066338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00249412 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,717.58 or 1.07419328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00067476 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

