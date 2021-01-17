Swap Price Reaches $0.0117 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Swap has a total market cap of $142,672.90 and $99.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00048726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00119066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00254398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00068906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,231,791 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

