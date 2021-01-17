Switch (ESH) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Switch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Switch has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $169,129.28 and approximately $101,356.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051224 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003337 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003017 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003072 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

