Switcheo (SWTH) 1-Day Volume Tops $277,163.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Switcheo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and $277,163.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,252,100,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,175,227,732 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

