Switcheo (SWTH) Price Tops $0.0239

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $28.04 million and approximately $277,163.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00047334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00121703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00252005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00071719 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,293.00 or 0.98879568 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,252,100,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,175,227,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

