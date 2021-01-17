Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Synthetic Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 30,888,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,261,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

