Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $51.57 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00396518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,598,537 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

