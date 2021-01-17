Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TAOP opened at $3.01 on Friday. Taoping has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Get Taoping alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Taoping at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.