Tap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,638.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 90.1% lower against the US dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $19,638.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00518991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.11 or 0.03964765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013019 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016605 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

