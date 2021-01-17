Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TRGP stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.