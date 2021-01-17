Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.