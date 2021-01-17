Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.08 ($2.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) alerts:

TW stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 163.60 ($2.14). The company had a trading volume of 15,526,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.67. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.