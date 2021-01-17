Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 689 ($9.00).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TM17 traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching GBX 870 ($11.37). 42,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,830. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 809.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 710.41. Team17 Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

