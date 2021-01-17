TENT (TENT) Market Cap Tops $1.27 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $193,123.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00048726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00119066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00254398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00068906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00038602 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,891,320 coins and its circulating supply is 31,814,228 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

