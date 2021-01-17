The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,994.38 ($65.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total transaction of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

Shares of LON:BKG traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,467 ($58.36). The stock had a trading volume of 228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,324. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,590.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,471.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48).

About The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.