The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 417,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.16.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 233,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $8,650,865.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,583,507 shares in the company, valued at $95,615,594.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 16,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $697,984.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,882,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,962,343.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 762,611 shares of company stock valued at $30,675,276 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,788,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,589 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 362,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 226,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 146,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

