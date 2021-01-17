The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.0446 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,756,458 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

