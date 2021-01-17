The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF remained flat at $$27.98 during midday trading on Friday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,733. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

