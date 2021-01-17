ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $6,883.35 or 0.19503397 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $596.69 million and $51,127.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00048020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00254878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038430 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

