TNC Coin Market Cap Tops $114.70 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $114.70 million and $1.54 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00129687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00251309 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.58 or 1.08203461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00068356 BTC.

TNC Coin Token Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup

TNC Coin Token Trading

TNC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

