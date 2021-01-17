ToaCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. ToaCoin has a market cap of $3.17 million and $1.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ToaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ToaCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,107.56 or 0.99662541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002381 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

ToaCoin (TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,361,725,054 coins and its circulating supply is 8,994,021,185 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

