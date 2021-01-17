TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TMOAY remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Friday. TomTom has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

